Pre-suit errors don't bar courts from hearing Title VII claims - 5th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived religious discrimination claims by a former information technology worker for a Texas county who said she was fired for skipping work on a Sunday so she could attend a church service.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Houston was wrong to rule that Lori Davis’ failure to amend a discrimination complaint she filed with a state agency left the court without jurisdiction over her case against Fort Bend County.

