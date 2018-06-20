FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 11:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pre-suit errors don't bar courts from hearing Title VII claims - 5th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived religious discrimination claims by a former information technology worker for a Texas county who said she was fired for skipping work on a Sunday so she could attend a church service.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Houston was wrong to rule that Lori Davis’ failure to amend a discrimination complaint she filed with a state agency left the court without jurisdiction over her case against Fort Bend County.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ttQHgK

