SCOTUS could decide whether 'tender back' rule applies to Title VII, equal-pay claims

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon wade into a circuit split over whether workers who file discrimination lawsuits have to pay back severance or other benefits they previously received in exchange for waiving their right to sue.

The justices on Thursday will consider a petition by Midwest Machining Inc for review of a 2018 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said a former sales employee did not have to return a $4,000 severance payment in order to sue the machinery-parts maker for pregnancy and pay discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JZc5oE