SCOTUS says Title VII lawsuits not barred by failure to file with agencies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said workers who sue their employers for discrimination are not automatically barred from pursuing their claims in court if they fail to first file complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or similar state agencies.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, writing for a unanimous court, said the failure to exhaust administrative remedies under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is a defense that can be raised by employers in court, but not a bar to courts having jurisdiction over a lawsuit in the first place.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QJDknz