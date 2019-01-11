SCOTUS will decide if courts can hear bias claims not first filed with agencies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to settle a circuit split over whether courts may hear discrimination claims by workers who fail to first file complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or similar state agencies.

The high court granted a petition by Fort Bend County, Texas to review the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ June ruling that revived religious bias claims by a former IT worker, even though she did not initially include them in a retaliation complaint she filed with a state agency.

