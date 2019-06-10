SCOTUS won't decide if workers who sue for bias must 'tender back' severance pay

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a machine-parts maker’s request for it to decide whether workers who file discrimination lawsuits have to pay back severance or other benefits they previously received in exchange for waiving their right to sue.

The court declined to review a 2018 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that said a former sales employee at Midwest Machining Inc did not have to return a $4,000 severance payment in order to sue the Wisconsin-based company for pregnancy and pay discrimination.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R3iKyJ