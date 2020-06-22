Settlement ends black oil rig worker's SCOTUS appeal in Title VII case

An electrician has settled claims that an oil rig company gave him and other black workers more difficult assignments than white employees, ending his bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether those disparate conditions amounted to discrimination.

Plaintiff David Peterson and his lawyers from Stanford Law School moved to dismiss his 2019 appeal in a filing with the Supreme Court on Friday, three months after the U.S. Department of Justice in an amicus brief called on the court to take up his case against Linear Controls Inc.

