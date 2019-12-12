Supreme Court may revisit exemption from anti-bias laws for religious workers

The U.S. Supreme Court may soon clarify whether an exemption from anti-discrimination laws for “ministerial” workers employed by religious organizations applies broadly, or only to employees with explicitly religious functions.

On Friday, the justices will consider taking up petitions by two Catholic schools in Los Angeles represented by the conservative Becket Fund for Religious Liberty who say the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrongly held that the ministerial exception applies only to employees with special training or expertise in religion and not to rank-and-file teachers.

