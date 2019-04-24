Title VII plaintiffs don't have to prove they were 'perfect employees'- 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a former garbage truck driver in South Carolina did not have to prove he was a “perfect or model employee” to be able to claim that he was fired because he is black, and revived his lawsuit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in 2017 was wrong to rule that because plaintiff Jimmy Haynes had committed several infractions while working for Waste Connections Inc (WCI), including using his cellphone while driving, he could not prove his firing was discriminatory.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DwBqBk