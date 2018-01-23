FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 12:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SCOTUS says federal lawsuits stop the clock on state law claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday held that the clock stops running on the statute of limitations for state law claims once a plaintiff files them in federal court, significantly extending the amount of time some plaintiffs have to sue.

In a 5-4 decision, the court revived retaliation and wrongful termination claims against the District of Columbia by Stephanie Artis, a former health inspector who sued in a local court after her federal claims had been dismissed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G9FHus

