SCOTUS says federal lawsuits stop the clock on state law claims

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday held that the clock stops running on the statute of limitations for state law claims once a plaintiff files them in federal court, significantly extending the amount of time some plaintiffs have to sue.

In a 5-4 decision, the court revived retaliation and wrongful termination claims against the District of Columbia by Stephanie Artis, a former health inspector who sued in a local court after her federal claims had been dismissed.

