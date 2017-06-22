FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
California appeals court revives former Toyota exec's gay bias claims
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 22, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 2 months ago

California appeals court revives former Toyota exec's gay bias claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A mid-level California appeals court has revived claims by a Toyota financing unit's first diversity and inclusion officer who says he was fired because he is "too gay."

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District said there was enough evidence to back Joseph Husman's claim that comments made by a supervisor indirectly involved in his 2011 firing from Toyota Financial Services showed anti-gay bias. The company is represented by Paul Hastings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rHLek8

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.