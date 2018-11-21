4th Circuit revives airline software firm's trade secrets claim against ex-employee

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled charts created by a former manager at a software firm describing industry rules for pricing airline tickets were trade secrets under Maryland law because they included “things from his head” that were valuable to the company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived Airfacts Inc’s claim that Diego de Amezaga misappropriated trade secrets by copying the charts, saying his analysis of publicly-available data had made it valuable to the company.

