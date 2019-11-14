Judge says consultant's doc request not evidence of trade secret violation

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday said a consultant’s request for an internal document on the day he resigned from Integro USA Inc to join rival Marsh USA Inc did not mean that he violated a federal law prohibiting the misappropriation of trade secrets.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken rejected the “inferential leap” Integro asked him to make and denied the firm’s bid for an injunction blocking him and ten other former employees from soliciting Integro’s clients or using its confidential information.

