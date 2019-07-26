Hotel's threat to deport worker may have violated trafficking law - 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a Filipino guest worker’s claims that a hotel operator violated a human trafficking law by threatening to have him deported if he quit or complained about not receiving overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Grandeur Management Inc’s alleged threat to revoke plaintiff Noel Adia’s visa sponsorship if he gave his managers any trouble could amount to engaging in forced labor prohibited by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA).

