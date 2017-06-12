EEOC says basing sex on 'chromosomes' excludes millions from bias protections

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has told a U.S. appeals court that a Detroit funeral home it sued for firing a transgender woman has a "fossilized view" of sex that could deprive millions of people who are not biologically male or female of legal protections against discrimination.

The commission in a brief filed with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the claim by RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc that sex is "chromosome based" excludes not only transgender people, but many more intersex Americans, from the protections of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

