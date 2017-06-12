FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC says basing sex on 'chromosomes' excludes millions from bias protections
June 12, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 2 months ago

EEOC says basing sex on 'chromosomes' excludes millions from bias protections

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has told a U.S. appeals court that a Detroit funeral home it sued for firing a transgender woman has a "fossilized view" of sex that could deprive millions of people who are not biologically male or female of legal protections against discrimination.

The commission in a brief filed with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the claim by RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc that sex is "chromosome based" excludes not only transgender people, but many more intersex Americans, from the protections of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rk4eJn

