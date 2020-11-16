10th Circuit likely to order reinstatement of transgender professor denied tenure

A 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Monday signaled that it would order an Oklahoma state university to reinstate with tenure a transgender English professor, who had won a lawsuit claiming she was forced out of position because of her gender identity.

A Denver-based three-judge panel during oral arguments held via livestream sounded skeptical of claims by Zach West, a lawyer in the Oklahoma attorney general’s office who represents Southeastern Oklahoma State University, that hostility engendered between Rachel Tudor and the school since the lawsuit was filed in 2015 precluded her from returning to her position.

