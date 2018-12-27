5th Circuit asked to ignore 'call of modernity' in transgender bias case

A lawyer aligned with the conservative Federalist Society has asked a U.S. appeals court to reject “the siren call of modernity” and rule that the federal law banning workplace sex discrimination does not extend protections to transgender people.

Adam Mortara of Bartlit Beck in Chicago filed an amicus brief on Wednesday telling the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Congress never intended for Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to cover transgender workers, and that courts should not bow to shifting public opinion on LGBT issues and rewrite the law.

