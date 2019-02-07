5th Circuit rejects Title VII coverage for transgender workers

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the federal law banning workplace sex discrimination does not cover bias based on gender identity, bucking other courts that have recently expanded legal protections for LGBT workers.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said Nicole Wittmer, an engineer who claims that petrochemical company Phillips 66 Co refused to hire her because she is transgender, failed to make a sex bias claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

