6th Circuit to weigh religious 'burden' of employing transgender workers
October 2, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 18 days ago

6th Circuit to weigh religious 'burden' of employing transgender workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to rule that the religious beliefs of the owner of a Detroit funeral home did not justify his firing of a transgender woman.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is one of the first federal appeals courts to consider whether an employer’s religious beliefs shield it from liability for workplace discrimination. The EEOC is seeking to revive its lawsuit accusing RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by firing funeral director Aimee Stephens.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ySIpkd

