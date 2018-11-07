Westlaw News
November 7, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

DOJ shift on transgender bias warrants SCOTUS review - funeral home

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Lawyers for a Detroit funeral home have told the U.S. Supreme Court that the U.S. Department of Justice’s flip-flop over whether federal law bars discrimination against transgender workers underscores the need for the high court to address the issue.

Lawyers from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group, said in a reply brief on Tuesday that the federal courts and the government itself are divided over the question and the Supreme Court should step in and resolve the conflict.

