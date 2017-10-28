Judge won't toss transgender professor's claim against Oklahoma university

A federal judge in Oklahoma has allowed a former English professor to proceed with claims that she was harassed and denied tenure because she is transgender, saying her alleged treatment by school administrators was enough to keep the case alive.

U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron in Oklahoma City said on Thursday that Rachel Tudor’s claims that Southeastern Oklahoma State University restricted which restrooms she could use and how she could dress amounted to “more than a handful of sporadic insults,” and a jury could find that she faced a hostile work environment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zVNicX