FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge won't toss transgender professor's claim against Oklahoma university
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 28, 2017 / 2:09 AM / in 2 hours

Judge won't toss transgender professor's claim against Oklahoma university

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Oklahoma has allowed a former English professor to proceed with claims that she was harassed and denied tenure because she is transgender, saying her alleged treatment by school administrators was enough to keep the case alive.

U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron in Oklahoma City said on Thursday that Rachel Tudor’s claims that Southeastern Oklahoma State University restricted which restrooms she could use and how she could dress amounted to “more than a handful of sporadic insults,” and a jury could find that she faced a hostile work environment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zVNicX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.