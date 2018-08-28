States ask SCOTUS to rule that Title VII does not ban transgender bias

Republican officials from 16 states on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal civil rights law does not provide protections on the basis of gender identity, in a case accusing a Detroit funeral home of unlawfully firing a transgender employee.

The 13 attorneys general and three governors, led by the office of Nebraska Attorney General Douglas Peterson, said in an amicus brief that Congress did not intend for the protections against sex discrimination in the workplace to extend to gender identity when it passed Title VII of the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

