Transgender funeral director's widow takes over SCOTUS Title VII case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the widow of a funeral director who lost her job when she told her boss she was transgender to take over her case questioning whether federal civil rights law bars workplace discrimination based on gender identity.

The court granted the motion Donna Stephens filed to be substituted in as the plaintiff after her wife, Aimee Stephens, 59, died May 12 from complications related to kidney disease. RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc, which employed Aimee Stephens until she announced that she would transition from male to female, did not oppose the motion.

