Transgender sheriff's deputy sues Ga. county over health insurance exclusion

A transgender deputy sheriff has filed a lawsuit accusing a Georgia county of sex and disability discrimination for refusing to cover the costs of medical procedures she required to transition from male to female.

Plaintiff Anna Lange in a complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in Macon, Georgia said the Houston County board of commissioners’ refusal to include the procedures in her health insurance policy also violated her equal protection rights, because the county’s insurance covers medically necessary treatment for other employees.

