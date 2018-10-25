Trump administration says transgender worker rights not ripe for SCOTUS review

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should decide whether the federal law banning workplace sex discrimination protects gay people first before considering how it applies to transgender workers.

The Justice Department in a brief said that while it agreed with a Detroit funeral home that the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong to rule in March that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, the high court should deny RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc’s petition to review the ruling.

