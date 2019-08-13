Legal secretary sues Troutman Sanders, former partner for sexual harassment

Troutman Sanders and a former partner have been sued by a legal secretary who claims the attorney offered to be her “sugar daddy” and that she was forced to quit her job after she rebuffed him.

Plaintiff Jessica Correa, who is 43, filed a complaint in federal court in Manhattan on Monday claiming Troutman Sanders failed to act after she complained that the partner, Gerald Francese, had groped and forcibly kissed her.

