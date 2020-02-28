Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to weigh exemption of truck drivers from Cali rest break laws

California labor officials and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters are urging a U.S. appeals court to reverse the Trump administration’s determination that the trucking industry is exempt from the state’s strict laws requiring meal and rest breaks for workers.

The California Labor Commissioner and the Teamsters, which represents thousands of truck drivers, have asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rule that state rest-break laws are not preempted by regulations created by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) simply because they impose more onerous requirements.

