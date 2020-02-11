Judge won't toss Calif. trucking group's key claim in challenge to AB5

A federal judge in San Diego has trimmed a trucking industry group’s legal challenge to AB5, a new California law making it more difficult to classify workers as independent contractors, but kept alive a central claim that the state law is preempted by federal regulations governing truckers.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in an order issued Monday dismissed claims by the California Trucking Association (CTA), represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, that AB5 interferes with trucking companies’ rights under the U.S. Constitution to enter into contracts with drivers. But he rejected the state’s arguments that the CTA lacked standing to bring the lawsuit, and that AB5 was not preempted because it does not specifically regulate the trucking industry.

