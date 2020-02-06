Trump campaign staffer's sex bias claims didn't violate NDA- NY court

A New York state appeals court on Thursday overturned an arbitrator’s decision that said a staffer for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign violated a non-disparagement agreement she had signed by filing a sex bias lawsuit, saying the arbitrator “improperly punished” her.

A unanimous four-judge panel of the Appellate Division, First Department in Manhattan said the award requiring Jessica Denson to pay about $50,000 in legal fees to the Trump campaign went against her “right to make statements during the course of court proceedings without penalty.”

