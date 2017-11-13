FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PA court upholds unemployment pay for woman fired over pro-Trump tweet
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 13, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PA court upholds unemployment pay for woman fired over pro-Trump tweet

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania state appeals court on Monday rejected a nursing home’s claim that a former human resources director who was fired for posting a tweet supporting President Donald Trump should not receive unemployment benefits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania said Kathleen Jungclaus did not violate Waverly Heights Ltd’s social media policy when she sent out the tweet, and the company failed to show that her post was racially charged as it had claimed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mnURpR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.