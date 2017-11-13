PA court upholds unemployment pay for woman fired over pro-Trump tweet

A Pennsylvania state appeals court on Monday rejected a nursing home’s claim that a former human resources director who was fired for posting a tweet supporting President Donald Trump should not receive unemployment benefits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania said Kathleen Jungclaus did not violate Waverly Heights Ltd’s social media policy when she sent out the tweet, and the company failed to show that her post was racially charged as it had claimed.

