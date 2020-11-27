Publisher's Twitter threat to send workers 'back to the salt mine' was unlawful- NLRB

The publisher of conservative online magazine The Federalist violated federal labor law by tweeting that he would send employees “back to the salt mine” if they unionized, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled.
The board in a decision released on Tuesday rejected claims by publisher Ben Domenech and FDRLST Media LLC that the June 2019 tweet was a joke and was interpreted that way by the company’s employees.
To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36d2oga
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.