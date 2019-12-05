Calif. appeals court shoots down class cert bid in Twitter sex bias case

A California state appeals court has ruled that Twitter Inc’s lack of a company-wide policy on job promotions precludes certification of a class of female software engineers who claim the social media giant routinely promoted men over women.

A three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco on Wednesday found that the broad discretion that Twitter, represented by Lynne Hermle of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, gave managers in deciding which engineers were promoted rendered the proposed class of about 135 female engineers inappropriate.

