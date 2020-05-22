IN BRIEF: Tyson hit with wrongful death claims after meat cutter dies from COVID-19

The family of a meat cutter at a Tyson Foods Inc plant in Texas who died of complications from COVID-19 has filed a lawsuit claiming the company’s “callous disregard” for worker safety has caused the deaths of at least 18 employees.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Amarillo, Texas on Thursday, the husband and two children of Camha Thi Vu said she was not provided with protective equipment or properly trained on safety protocols before she became ill in late April and died two weeks later.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZtXEzZ