Judge certifies nationwide class of Uber drivers in FLSA case

A federal judge in North Carolina has given initial approval to a nationwide class of thousands of Uber drivers who say the ride-hailing company deliberately misclassified them as independent contractors.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles on Wednesday said the lead plaintiff, Michael Hood, had met the "modest" burden of showing he was similarly situated to other Uber drivers, and conditionally certified a class of drivers who opted out of arbitration agreements the company asked them to sign. Uber is represented by Littler Mendelson.

