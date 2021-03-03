1st Circuit told Uber, Lyft drivers not exempt from arbitration

Lawyers for Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Tuesday told a 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that the companies’ drivers are not comparable to Amazon.com Inc delivery workers whom the court recently said were involved in interstate commerce and exempt from having to arbitrate wage claims.

Ride-share drivers may drop off and pick up passengers at airports and train stations, but they are not part of a single company’s integrated process of moving packages across state lines as Amazon drivers are, Elaine Goldenberg of Munger Tolles & Olson and Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher told a three-judge 1st Circuit panel.

