1st Circuit won't touch Uber driver's bid for employee status

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that an Uber driver’s attempt to force the company to treat drivers in Massachusetts as employees rather than independent contractors became moot after his case was transferred to a different court and sent to arbitration.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday agreed with Uber and its lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher that it lost jurisdiction over plaintiff John Capriole’s bid for a preliminary injunction once a federal judge in San Francisco entered a final judgment compelling arbitration.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3remXAh