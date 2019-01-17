Westlaw News
January 17, 2019 / 12:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

3rd Circuit judges skeptical of Uber drivers' misclassification claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Judges on a U.S. appeals court panel on Tuesday seemed skeptical of claims by Uber Technologies Inc drivers in Philadelphia that they are the company’s employees and not independent contractors, in a case that could have implications for the broader gig economy.

During oral arguments in Philadelphia, two members of a three-judge 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel noted that Uber drivers make their own hours, can drive for rival ride-hailing services, and signed contracts clearly designating them as contractors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FByeq5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below