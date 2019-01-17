3rd Circuit judges skeptical of Uber drivers' misclassification claims

Judges on a U.S. appeals court panel on Tuesday seemed skeptical of claims by Uber Technologies Inc drivers in Philadelphia that they are the company’s employees and not independent contractors, in a case that could have implications for the broader gig economy.

During oral arguments in Philadelphia, two members of a three-judge 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel noted that Uber drivers make their own hours, can drive for rival ride-hailing services, and signed contracts clearly designating them as contractors.

