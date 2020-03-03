3rd Circuit says Uber drivers in Philly may be company's employees

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a federal judge must take a closer look at whether Uber Technologies Inc drivers in Philadelphia are the company’s employees, and revived drivers’ claims that they are owed minimum wage and overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge in 2018 should not have handed an early win to Uber, which is being represented by Littler Mendelson, because questions remained about the degree of control the company exerts over drivers and their ability to work for rival services.

