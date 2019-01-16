3rd Circuit will be first appeal court to consider classification of Uber drivers

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday will become the first federal appeals court to consider whether Uber Technologies Inc properly classifies its drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, in a case that could impact other “gig-economy” firms that rely heavily on contract labor.

A three-judge 3rd Circuit panel in Philadelphia will hear oral arguments in a bid by Uber drivers in the city to revive claims that they are the company’s employees and are owed minimum wage and overtime pay.

