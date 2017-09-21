9th Circuit may wait for SCOTUS ruling on waivers before deciding Uber appeals

A federal appeals court on Wednesday suggested it may wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if class action waivers in employment agreements are unlawful before it rules on Uber Technologies Inc’s claim that arbitration agreements signed by its drivers are valid because they had the choice to opt out.

At an hour-long oral argument, three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco asked lawyers for Uber, drivers who filed four separate lawsuits against the ride-hailing giant, and the National Labor Relations Board to explain why the court should resolve the opt-out question now, since it could be mooted if the Supreme Court says class action waivers are lawful.

