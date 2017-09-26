9th Circuit stays Uber appeals until SCOTUS rules on waivers

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel says it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether class action waivers in workers’ arbitration agreements violate federal labor law before it rules on the validity of pacts signed by Uber Technologies Inc drivers.

The three-judge panel on Friday stayed 11 appeals by Uber in four cases brought by drivers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors. Uber says its arbitration agreements are valid because drivers have the choice to opt out.

