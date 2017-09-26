FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit stays Uber appeals until SCOTUS rules on waivers
September 26, 2017 / 10:56 PM / in 24 days

9th Circuit stays Uber appeals until SCOTUS rules on waivers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel says it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether class action waivers in workers’ arbitration agreements violate federal labor law before it rules on the validity of pacts signed by Uber Technologies Inc drivers.

The three-judge panel on Friday stayed 11 appeals by Uber in four cases brought by drivers who say they were misclassified as independent contractors. Uber says its arbitration agreements are valid because drivers have the choice to opt out.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xJNRb1

