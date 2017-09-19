9th Circuit takes up Uber appeals on arbitration, class certification

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to rule that arbitration agreements signed by many of its drivers were valid because they were not mandatory, a key step in its bid to beat back four separate lawsuits by drivers.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will consider Uber’s appeals of a series of decisions by a federal judge who said arbitration agreements signed by drivers that contained class-action waivers violated the National Labor Relations Act, even though they contained opt-out provisions.

