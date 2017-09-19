FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9th Circuit takes up Uber appeals on arbitration, class certification
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 19, 2017 / 10:13 PM / a month ago

9th Circuit takes up Uber appeals on arbitration, class certification

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to rule that arbitration agreements signed by many of its drivers were valid because they were not mandatory, a key step in its bid to beat back four separate lawsuits by drivers.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will consider Uber’s appeals of a series of decisions by a federal judge who said arbitration agreements signed by drivers that contained class-action waivers violated the National Labor Relations Act, even though they contained opt-out provisions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ynQEEP

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.