Drivers tell 3rd Circuit that Uber 'dominates' them, making them employees

A group of Uber Technologies Inc drivers in Philadelphia has asked a U.S. appeals court to revive their claims that the ride-hailing service misclassified them as independent contractors, saying they are not true business owners and Uber “economically dominates” them.

The drivers’ lawyers at Sacks Weston Diamond filed a brief on Wednesday with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is the first appeals court to consider whether San Francisco-based Uber misclassified drivers. They said the drivers, who work for limousine service UberBLACK, are Uber’s employees even though they are required to set up their own companies because their pay is based primarily on the hours they work rather than a return on investment or “business goodwill.”

