IN BRIEF: Judge approves $20 mln settlement between Uber, Calif. and Mass. drivers

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday approved a $20 million settlement in one of the first in a series of lawsuits to accuse Uber Technologies Inc of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors rather than its employees.

The deal approved by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen applies to thousands of Uber drivers in California and Massachusetts who had not signed arbitration agreements with the company. San Francisco-based Uber, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, denied any wrongdoing.

