Judge approves class of 5,000 Uber drivers in Calif. misclassification case

A federal judge in San Francisco has certified a class of nearly 5,000 Uber Technologies Inc drivers in California who claim they were misclassified as independent contractors, but said their separate claims seeking minimum wage, overtime and sick pay are not suitable for class-action treatment.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen on Tuesday said whether Uber drivers are the company’s employees under the 2019 California law known as AB5 is a common question that can be resolved on a classwide basis.

