Judge denies injunction to Calif. Uber driver in misclassification case under new state law

A federal judge in San Francisco has denied an Uber Technologies Inc driver’s bid to force the company to treat its drivers in California as employees rather than independent contractors pending the outcome of his lawsuit, the first brought against the company under a new state law designed to rein in the misclassification of workers.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said on Monday that plaintiff Thomas Colopy, represented by Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, had not shown that his case marked the rare instance in which a preliminary injunction is appropriate in a proposed class action before a class is certified.

