Judge says Uber antitrust lawsuit can be withdrawn after lack of press coverage

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that a limousine company can withdraw its proposed class action accusing Uber Technologies Inc of violating antitrust laws by classifying its drivers as independent contractors.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen on Wednesday said Diva Limousine Ltd’s case had not generated enough publicity to alert other livery companies that could have participated, so there was no risk in potential class members not knowing that the 2018 lawsuit had been dismissed voluntarily.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N99NCy