November 6, 2019 / 10:56 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

NYC drivers accuse Uber of illegally deducting millions of dollars in fees

Daniel Wiessner

Uber Technologies Inc drivers in New York City on Wednesday hit the ride-hailing company with a lawsuit claiming it unlawfully deducted millions of dollars in fees from more than 96,000 drivers.

Drivers represented by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (TWA) in a complaint in federal court in Manhattan said Uber violated its contracts with drivers by deducting taxes and a workers’ compensation surcharge from their pay on top of fees of up to 28%.

