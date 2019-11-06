NYC drivers accuse Uber of illegally deducting millions of dollars in fees

Uber Technologies Inc drivers in New York City on Wednesday hit the ride-hailing company with a lawsuit claiming it unlawfully deducted millions of dollars in fees from more than 96,000 drivers.

Drivers represented by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (TWA) in a complaint in federal court in Manhattan said Uber violated its contracts with drivers by deducting taxes and a workers’ compensation surcharge from their pay on top of fees of up to 28%.

