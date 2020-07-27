Penn. Supreme Court says Uber driver is employee entitled to unemployment benefits

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that an Uber Technologies Inc driver was the ride-hailing service’s employee under state law and is entitled to unemployment insurance benefits, because the company exercised “total control” over how he performed his job.

The court in a 5-2 decision on Friday said the driver, Donald Lowman, could not set his own rates or hire others to pick up passengers, so he was not self-employed and could collect unemployment despite working part time for Uber after he lost his job as a behavioral health specialist.

