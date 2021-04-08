Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Uber discriminates against NYC drivers with criminal history, says new lawsuit

By Daniel Wiessner

A former Uber Technologies Inc driver from the Bronx filed a proposed class action on Thursday accusing the ride-hailing company of breaking the law by discriminating against drivers with criminal histories.

Named plaintiff Job Golightly filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court saying Uber deactivated him last August after discovering a 2013 speeding ticket he received in Virginia, which was characterized as a misdemeanor because he was going 22 miles over the speed limit.

