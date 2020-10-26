Uber driver says passenger rating system is biased against minorities

A San Diego-based Uber Technologies Inc driver filed a proposed nationwide class action on Monday claiming the ride-hailing company’s use of passenger ratings to evaluate drivers discriminates against racial minorities.

Plaintiff Thomas Liu, represented by Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, filed a complaint in San Francisco federal court claiming Uber is aware that customer ratings are frequently racially biased, but continues to use them to determine whether to deactivate drivers from its app.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2G4mu20